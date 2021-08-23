BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches Sells 48,000 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $54.90. 1,660,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.