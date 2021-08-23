BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.95.

BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

