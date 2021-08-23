Blank Wallet Trading 45.2% Lower This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 45.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00131253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00156840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.15 or 0.99812987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $451.14 or 0.00914237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.00 or 0.06575960 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

