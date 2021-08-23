Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0031

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Blockpass has a market cap of $524,982.28 and $1,523.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00813737 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

