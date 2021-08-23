Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 32.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.7% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

