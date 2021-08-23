Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.73 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

