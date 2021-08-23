Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

