BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 932 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

