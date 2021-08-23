BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV opened at $172.70 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

