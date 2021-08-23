BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

ANTM opened at $377.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

