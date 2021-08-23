BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

