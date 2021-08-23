Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.93

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 42798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.