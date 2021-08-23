Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Earns Underperform Rating from CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.52.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.65. 3,033,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,672. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

