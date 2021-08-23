BonFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $438,656.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $438,656.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

