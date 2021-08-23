Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.67 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.98 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00544938 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.27 or 0.01156256 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

