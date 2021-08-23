BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Critical Analysis

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrainsWay and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.59 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -31.25 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 30.49 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -8.45

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.43%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats BrainsWay on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.