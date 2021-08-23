Brian J. Cooke Acquires 5,000 Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($24,301.02).

Shares of LON:CGS traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 367.60 ($4.80). 6,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.74. Castings P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 302 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The company has a market capitalization of £160.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16.

Get Castings alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 11.69 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.57. Castings’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.