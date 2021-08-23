Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

