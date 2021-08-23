Brinker International, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

NYSE:EAT opened at $50.31 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

