Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $69.71. 167,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,693,766. The company has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

