Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Holdings Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.30. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,412 shares of company stock worth $236,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

