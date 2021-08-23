Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $438.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.