Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $43.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.56 billion and the highest is $44.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $190.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $220.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.65. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

