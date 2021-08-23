Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $47.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $47.40 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $33.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $182.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $231.08 million, with estimates ranging from $226.20 million to $235.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $112.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.68.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $519,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,706 shares of company stock worth $15,321,468 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.