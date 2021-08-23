Brokerages Anticipate Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $749.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,915,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

