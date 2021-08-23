Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $165.13 on Monday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

