Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.74. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,968. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.