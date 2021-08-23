Brokerages Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%.

BIOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.35. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,984 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 439,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BIOLASE by 4,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

