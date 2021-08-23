Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Etsy posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

ETSY stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.92.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

