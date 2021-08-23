Brokerages Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $582.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.