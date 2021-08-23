Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report $45.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $154.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 602,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

