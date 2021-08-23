Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.94 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($12.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,854 shares of company stock valued at $927,431 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $18.76 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $838.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

