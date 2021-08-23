Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

