Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $62.48

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

