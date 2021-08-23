Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$61.17

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:GDI traded up C$1.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$56.72. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

