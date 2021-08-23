Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $262.30

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.64.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Globant stock traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.40. 9,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,517. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.34. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

