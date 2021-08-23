Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT at $12.20

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.24. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

