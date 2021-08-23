Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.
NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 5,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,619. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.