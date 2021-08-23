Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $31,719,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. 5,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,619. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

