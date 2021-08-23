Brokerages Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT at $7.66

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manish Potti sold 68,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $604,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

