Brokers Set Expectations for Premier, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Premier stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

