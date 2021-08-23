BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other BSA news, insider Michael Givoni 226,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. Also, insider Tim Harris 495,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.

