Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.95.

NYSE:BURL opened at $347.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.48 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

