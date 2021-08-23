Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.95.
NYSE:BURL opened at $347.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.48 and a 1-year high of $357.34.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
