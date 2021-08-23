Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CFO Buys $64,200.00 in Stock

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CLXT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Calyxt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.