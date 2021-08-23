Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 9.2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. 57,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,893,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
