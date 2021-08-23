Canaccord Genuity Trims Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Target Price to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

