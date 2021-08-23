Canadian Tire (CTC.A) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$219.00 to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$219.00 to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$234.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$223.00 to C$216.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00.
CTC.A stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$192.21. 61,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,480. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$122.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.