Canadian Tire (CTC.A) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$219.00 to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$219.00 to C$226.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$232.00 to C$251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$234.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$223.00 to C$216.00.

8/13/2021 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00.

CTC.A stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$192.21. 61,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,480. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$122.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

