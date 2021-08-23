Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CADL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CADL opened at $6.30 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.