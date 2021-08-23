Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

