Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$42.95, with a volume of 103985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

