Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,709 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.12% of 3M worth $143,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,566. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.